Caruso Homes expands to Calvert County

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2018

Crofton-based luxury home builder Caruso Homes Inc., has acquired 44 home sites in Calvert County, expanding the homebuilder's presence in the Washington and Baltimore metropolitan areas, company officials announced Friday. Purchased from Kaine Homes, the properties are located in three single-family communities:  North Calvert Woods, Huntingtown Acres and College Station. North Calvert Woods offers five luxury home plans set on half-acre to 2-acre ...

