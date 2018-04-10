Quantcast

Zirkin says he will revive expanded cyberbullying bill

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 10, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – A bill to expand Maryland’s law against cyberbullying of youngsters died amid constitutional concerns in the House Judiciary Committee this General Assembly session but will be resurrected next year, the measure’s chief sponsor said Tuesday. “We are going to make this an even bigger push in the next legislative session,” Sen. Robert A. “Bobby” ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo