PG police officers file federal lawsuit alleging discrimination, retaliation

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 12, 2018

Police officers of color in Prince George's County filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday alleging the work environment in the county police department is "pervaded by race discrimination and retaliation." The lawsuit, announced by the ACLU of Maryland, claims white officers use racial slurs, abuse their power against civilians and steal departmental funds and property. The alleged ...

