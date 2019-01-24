Quantcast

Baltimore law firm Waranch & Brown marks 20 years

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2019

The health-care defense firm of Waranch & Brown, LLC marks a milestone this year with its 20th anniversary working with health care providers, state-wide hospital systems and national insurance carriers. In 1999, co-founders Neal Brown and Larry Waranch decided to devote their careers to helping health care providers, hospital systems and insurance carriers facing medical malpractice ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo