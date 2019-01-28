Quantcast

Drug companies seek consolidation of Anne Arundel, Baltimore opioid lawsuits

Defendants want transfer to Baltimore

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 28, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Attorneys for opioid manufacturers and distributors argued Monday that Anne Arundel County's lawsuit against them should be consolidated with Baltimore's for more efficient pretrial proceedings. The defendants say the Baltimore case is "substantially similar" to the county's and the Maryland Rules allow for the transfer when there are common issues of law and fact. Both lawsuits generally allege ...

