Quantcast

Md. high court considers whether child porn includes ‘sexting’

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 1, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – Attorneys for an embattled youngster and the state clashed before Maryland’s top court Friday over whether the girl, then 16, was “involved” in distributing child pornography in violation of state law when she texted a video of herself engaging in a consensual sex act with a man. The Court of Appeals also grappled in ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo