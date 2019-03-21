Quantcast

Mosby denies knowledge of fired prosecutor’s support for opponent

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 21, 2019

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby told jurors Thursday that she did not know a prosecutor she fired in her first week on the job had supported her opponent in the election until the woman sued her and claimed her termination had been for political reasons. Mosby said Keri L. Borzilleri was one of seven ...

