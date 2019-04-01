Quantcast

Baltimore health provider bought mayor’s books

Kaiser Permanente says it paid Pugh $114K in period when it sought city contract

By: Associated Press April 1, 2019

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kaiser Permanente says it paid Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh more than $100,000 for about 20,000 copies of her "Healthy Holly" children's books during a period when it sought a city contract. The Baltimore Sun reports Kaiser confirmed Monday that it paid about $114,000 for the books from 2015 to 2018. Pugh became mayor in 2016 and ...

