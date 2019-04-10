Quantcast

Lawsuit: Substitute Maryland teacher grabbed, punched boy

By: Associated Press April 10, 2019

FORT MEADE — A Maryland woman says her son was punched by a substitute elementary teacher who was trying to block students from leaving a classroom. The Capital reports Natasha Johnson is suing Anne Arundel County Public Schools for $75,000, saying teacher Wendy Wellington caused her son to suffer immobility and disfigurement, along with significant medical expenses. The lawsuit ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo