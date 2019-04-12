Quantcast

Alabama inmate spared lethal injection at 11th hour

Death warrant expired before U.S. Supreme Court moves to let execution proceed

By: Associated Press Kim Chandler April 12, 2019

ATMORE, Ala. — An Alabama inmate convicted in the 1991 sword-and-dagger slaying of a pastor was spared a lethal injection when his death warrant expired before a divided U.S. Supreme Court voted early Friday to let the execution proceed. A federal judge on Thursday blocked the execution of Christopher Lee Price to weigh his challenge to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo