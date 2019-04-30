Quantcast

Baltimore selects developer for Upton project

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 30, 2019

Baltimore selected Upton Renaissance LLC's bid to redevelop the 800 blocks of Edmondson and Harlem avenues in west Baltimore, a project expected to cost roughly $10 million. City and state officials, including ex officio Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young and Maryland Department of Housing Secretary Kenneth Holt, announced the selection of Upton Renaissance LLC's bid on ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo