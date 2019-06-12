Quantcast

Cushman & Wakefield sells York Road property for $4.15M

By: Adam Bednar Business Writer June 12, 2019

Cushman & Wakefield announced Wednesday the completed sale of 1215 York Road in Lutherville-Timonium, a property that was owned and occupied by First Financial of Maryland Federal Credit Union (FFFCU). The 25,700 square-foot building that served as FFFCU’s headquarters sold as-is for $4.15 million to a Maryland limited liability company. Charles Fenwick, senior director with Cushman & Wakefield, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo