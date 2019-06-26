Quantcast

EZShield unveils new name as combined company with IdentityForce

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer June 26, 2019

EZShield and IdentityForce will be combined under a new name -- Sontiq -- the two cybersecurity companies announced Wednesday. Maryland-based EZShield acquired the Massachusetts-based Identity Force last year. The new combined company will be based in Nottingham, Maryland. “Sontiq is a natural evolution of our two companies, EZShield and IdentityForce,” Dale Dabbs, the company’s president and CEO, said in ...

