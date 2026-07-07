Financial planning group relocates to Timonium

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Mosaic Asset Partners, a Baltimore County-based financial planning firm, will be relocating its offices from Towson to nearby Timonium after signing a lease with Baltimore-area real estate firm Hill Management Services Inc.

Through the relocation, Mosaic Asset Partners will occupy 3,355 square feet of space at 9515 Deereco Road, a 10-story, 132,000-square-foot Class office building. Founded in 2000, Mosaic Partners provides investment management guidance to individuals and businesses, including education, estate, insurance, retirement, and tax planning. The business is composed of five financial professionals.

According to Hill Management Services, Mosaic Asset Partners President Christopher Wasson said relocation plans were several years in the making.

“Upon touring 9515 Deereco, I immediately sensed an elevated environment that would be embraced by our team members and clients,” Wasson said.

“The building is positioned impressively along Interstate 83, which provides a visual landmark for clients, and it features tremendous curb appeal with an elegant, upscale interior. The on-site food options and amenities perfectly suit the needs of our employees, which is extremely important.”

Owned and operated by Hill Management Services, 9515 Deereco Road houses several other amenities including Liberatore’s Ristorante & Catering, Liquid Lib’s, Katerina’s Kravings Deli, a conference center, fitness center, The Parlour Hair Salon and Tenant Lounge.