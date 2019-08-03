Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Cyber firm gets boost to ‘hack the hackers’; Impallaria could face censure after lawsuit dismissed

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2019

A Bowie cybersecurity firm got a huge financial boost this week for its products that actively target cybercriminals while a Maryland delegate saw his defamation claim rejected by a judge and now could face censure for his actions. Business writer Tim Curtis reported Monday that Bowie-based startup Trinity Cyber raised $23 million in Series A funding, ...

