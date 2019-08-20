Quantcast

Ledo Pizza settles trademark lawsuit with Postmates

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 20, 2019

Ledo Pizza has reached an undisclosed settlement in a trademark lawsuit against food delivery service Postmates. Postmates allows consumers to use a website or mobile phone application to order products from local businesses and have them delivered. Postmates charges a fee for the delivery. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Baltimore last June, Ledo ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo