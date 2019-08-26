Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Second candidate expresses interest in Md. House seat

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 26, 2019

A longtime community activist in Towson has announced her intention to seek a soon-to-be vacant seat in the House of Delegates.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo