Sisters of Mercy Athletic Complex gets dedication, blessing

More than 200 guests attended the dedication and blessing of the Sisters of Mercy Athletic Complex Sept. 5 at Mercy High School in Baltimore.

Following a ceremonial opening of the gates, Kevin G. Burke, chair of the board of trustees, and Mary Beth Lennon president of the school and a 1985 alumna, welcomed guests.

Other speakers included Trustee Daniel J. Shanahan Jr. and Amber Malinowski, a member of Mercy High School’s Class of 2021.

Richard F. Huebler, a trustee and project fundraising leader, led the dedication followed a video presentation with a blessing by Sister Patricia Smith, Ph.D., R.S.M., a trustee and former board chair.

The Sisters of Mercy Athletic Complex comprises two fields which were constructed for a cost of $4.3 million. The money was raised through a lead gift of $1 million by anonymous donors which honored the Sisters of Mercy and other donors, including Mary Catherine Bunting, the Mangione family, 1966 alumna Mary Anne Heckwolf and her family, the Knott and Sheridan foundations and Howard Bank.

The Sisters of Mercy Field, home to the Mercy Magic’s soccer, lacrosse and field hockey teams, features a state-of-the-art turf field including a shock pad with the highest safety rating. In addition, it is the only athletic facility at a Baltimore-area girls’ school with LED lights and a digital video scoreboard.

The Mary Anne Heckwolf ’66 Field is the home field of Mercy’s softball team and offers additional practice space for other field sports.

