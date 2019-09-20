Sisters of Mercy Athletic Complex gets dedication, blessing

From left, Mary Beth Lennon, president of Mercy High School and a 1985 alumna of the school; Sister M. Karen McNally, RSM, chief administrative officer of Stella Maris Inc.; Sister Helen Amos, RSM, executive chair of the board of trustees of Mercy Medical Center; and philanthropist Mary Catherine Bunting attended the dedication and blessing of the Sisters of Mercy Athletic Complex. (Photo by Larry Canner Photography)
From left, Frank K. Turner Jr., chief commercial banking officer and executive vice president, Howard Bank; Richard F. Huebler, a member with KSI Professional LLC; and John Wasowicz, relationship manager and senior vice president with Howard Bank, gather for a photo. (Photo by Larry Canner Photography)
Members of the Mangione family, who were significant donors to the construction fund which helped build the Sisters of Mercy Athletic Complex, gather for a photo at the dedication and blessing ceremony. Shown are, top row, from left, Pete Mangione; John “Dino” Mangione Sr.; Joe Juras; and Tracy Dolan Mangione, a 1982 Mercy High alumna; Center, Joanne Hock Mangione and Rosemary Mangione Juras, a 1969 graduate; and front, Mary Mangione. (Photo by Larry Canner Photography)
From left, Tyler Tate, P.E., LEED AP, president of Lewis Contractors; Albert W. Rubeling, Jr., FAIA, senior vice president/national architecture practice leader with JMT Architecture; and Francis Smyth, CEO of Century Engineering, Inc., were on hand for the dedication and blessing of the Sisters of Mercy Athletic Complex. (Photo by Larry Canner Photography)
From left, Charlie Hiebler, associate director of the Office of Alumni Engagement at Loyola University Maryland; Eileen Simonson Hiebler, associate director of Career Connections at Loyola University Maryland; Beth Krahl, a technical analyst IV with ADP; Tracy Geier, a volunteer with Mercy High School; and Mike Geier, a partner and principal with Ernst & Young LLP, enjoy their time during the dedication and blessing of the Sisters of Mercy Athletic Complex. (Photo by Larry Canner Photography)
More than 200 guests attended the dedication and blessing of the Sisters of Mercy Athletic Complex Sept. 5 at Mercy High School in Baltimore.
Following a ceremonial opening of the gates, Kevin G. Burke, chair of the board of trustees, and Mary Beth Lennon president of the school and a 1985 alumna, welcomed guests.
Other speakers included Trustee Daniel J. Shanahan Jr. and Amber Malinowski, a member of Mercy High School’s Class of 2021.
Richard F. Huebler, a trustee and project fundraising leader, led the dedication followed a video presentation with a blessing by Sister Patricia Smith, Ph.D., R.S.M., a trustee and former board chair.
The Sisters of Mercy Athletic Complex comprises two fields which were constructed for a cost of $4.3 million. The money was raised through a lead gift of $1 million by anonymous donors which honored the Sisters of Mercy and other donors, including Mary Catherine Bunting, the Mangione family, 1966 alumna Mary Anne Heckwolf and her family, the Knott and Sheridan foundations and Howard Bank.
The Sisters of Mercy Field, home to the Mercy Magic’s soccer, lacrosse and field hockey teams, features a state-of-the-art turf field including a shock pad with the highest safety rating. In addition, it is the only athletic facility at a Baltimore-area girls’ school with LED lights and a digital video scoreboard.
The Mary Anne Heckwolf ’66 Field is the home field of Mercy’s softball team and offers additional practice space for other field sports.
