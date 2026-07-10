Zaxbys to open Eastern Shore location

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Zaxbys, a fast food chain that has expanded into Maryland in recent years, will be opening its newest restaurant in the state in Talbot County on July 13, the company announced Wednesday.

Located at 8275 Ocean Gateway in Easton, the new Zaxbys site will offer the customary chicken fingers, sandwiches, chicken wings, appetizers and salads – menu items that define the company’s brand.

The opening of the Easton location marks Zaxbys’ fourth Maryland location, according to a release, which also says the store will be owned and operated by Curtis Snyder, Thomas Mitchell and Teresa Snyder of Delmarva Franchises LLC.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring Zaxbys and chicken on Sundays to Talbot County. Zaxbys flavor and quality of food is unmatched by any of the existing quick service restaurants in the market,” Snyder said in a release.

“We look forward to the opportunity to give back to our local communities and provide incredible career paths to local residents.”

The fast food establishment plans to host a ribbon cutting event in August.

According to a release, the owners worked with local contractors Innovative AEC Concepts, Cole Ventures and Lane Engineering on the development of the Easton restaurant, which is expected to create 50 jobs.

The 2,005-square-foot store is built to seat around 30 occupants. Zaxbys’ other Eastern Shore location is in nearby Cambridge at 2721 Ocean Gateway.

Founded in 1990 in Georgia, Zaxbys operates more than 1,000 locations across 22 states.