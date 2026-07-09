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MoCo-based food distributor expands into Frederick County

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MoCo-based food distributor expands into Frederick County

Roland Foods executives celebrate the establishment of a new AUI Fine Foods facility in Frederick County, including (from left) CEO Keith Dougherty; global logistics senior director Justin Whalley; Will Benitez, regional manager of distribution; logistics director Kevin Northington; and President Tina Paolantonio. (Frederick County)

Roland Foods executives celebrate the establishment of a new AUI Fine Foods facility in Frederick County, including (from left) CEO Keith Dougherty; global logistics senior director Justin Whalley; Will Benitez, regional manager of distribution; logistics director Kevin Northington; and President Tina Paolantonio. (Frederick County)

MoCo-based food distributor expands into Frederick County

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AUI Fine Foods, a gourmet food products distributor, will be opening a distribution center in , the Frederick County Office of Economic Development announced July 2.

The new 88,864-square-foot AUI Fine Foods facility will serve as the company’s national distribution hub, according to a release. 

The capital investment for the AUI project totals $5 million, county officials said, also noting that the distribution center is expected to employ roughly 35 people. Founded in 1968, AUI Fine Foods is headquartered in .

According to a Frederick County official, AUI’s Frederick will begin to fulfill orders starting July 27.

“Opening our Frederick facility marks a milestone for AUI,” AUI Fine Foods President Tina Paolantonio said according to a release. 

“As the hub supporting six distribution centers across the country, it reflects our growth, our commitment to innovation, and our promise to deliver inspired service to customers and communities nationwide.”

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater touted the new investment as a potential driver of commercial activity in the region.

“I am pleased to welcome AUI Fine Foods to our community,” she said. “Their new facility represents a significant investment in our local economy and underscores Frederick County as an economic hub.” 

Located at 5871 Jefferson Station Blvd., the facility will serve as the primary entry point for all imported domestic goods that AUI Fine Foods markets, a county release says.

Serving a network of regional distribution centers nationwide, the Frederick warehouse will also house frozen, refrigerated and dry goods. AUI Fine Foods’ capacity will enable the distribution of products to markets locally and throughout the East Coast, according to county officials.  

AUI Fine Foods’ customers include high-end restaurants, luxury hotels, boutique confectioners, artisan bakeries, in-store bakeries, manufacturers and more. 

Tags: warehouse, gaithersburg, frederick, expansion

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