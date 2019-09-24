Quantcast

Jury awards man $25M in Baltimore detention center attack

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 24, 2019

A Baltimore jury on Tuesday awarded $25 million to a detention center inmate who sued the state of Maryland after he was savagely beaten in 2014 by gang members as prison guards looked on or away. The multimillion-dollar award may be slashed to $200,000 under the Maryland Tort Claims Act. But Daquan Wallace’s lead attorney said ...

