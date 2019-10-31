Quantcast

Wes Guckert: Bay Bridge delays – awful, and unavoidable

By: Commentary: Wes Guckert October 31, 2019

If you live in Maryland, chances are you well aware of the two-year, $27 million Bay Bridge redecking project underway even if you have not experienced its unprecedented travel backups for yourself. For those who live on the Eastern Shore, specifically Queen Anne’s County, and have to commute across the bridge on a daily basis ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo