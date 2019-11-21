Quantcast

Judge halts scheduled executions, says Barr proposal violates law

By: The Washington Post Meagan Flynn November 21, 2019

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge late Wednesday halted the four scheduled federal executions, finding that Attorney General William Barr's July proposal seeking to resume the death penalty after a 16-year moratorium appears to be at odds with federal law. The four executions were scheduled to take place in December and in January 2020. But U.S. District ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo