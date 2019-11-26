Quantcast

More clues point to chemical compound in US vaping illnesses

By: Associated Press November 26, 2019

Health officials said Tuesday they have more evidence that a certain chemical compound is a culprit in a national outbreak of vaping illnesses. Researchers analyzed black market vaping cartridges seized in Minnesota during the outbreak this year, and vaping liquid seized in that state last year. The newer cartridges contained the compound vitamin E acetate, but ...

