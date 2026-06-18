Expanded Hope Lodge Baltimore opens to cancer patients, caregivers

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A larger, reimagined Hope Lodge has opened in Baltimore City with expanded capacity to accommodate cancer patients and their caregivers.

The new American Cancer Society Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Hope Lodge Baltimore has begun receiving its first guests – cancer patients in treatment and their caregivers – serving as a “home away from home” for guests commuting long distances, according to the American Cancer Society.

Located at 635 W. Lexington St., the state-of-the-art, custom-designed community contains 34 guest rooms and is located across the street from the former Hope Lodge built in 1987.

Offering more than 30% guest capacity than the former facility, the expanded Hope Lodge was made possible by a $10 million capital campaign, according to a release.

According to a release, the new Hope Lodge features an eat-in kitchen with multiple pods and lounges, quiet rooms, fitness center, meditation room, outdoor courtyard with gardens and more. For the renovation project, JP2 Architects was the designer and Harkins Builders facilitated construction activities.

The University of Maryland leases the Hope Lodge site on their campus to the American Cancer Society for $1 a year, the nonprofit said in a release.

Hope Lodge Baltimore is one of 31 free American Cancer Society Hope Lodge communities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Last year, the establishment welcomed guests from 31 states and two countries.