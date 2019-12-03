Kristen M. Mack

Associate Attorney

Brown & Barron LLC

Kristen Mack overcame a hard past, raising her younger brother while their father battled addiction. She gained independence from her family at 15, became a star college basketball player and then an attorney passionate about seeking justice for everyday people.

The associate attorney at Brown & Barron LLC, in Baltimore manages the firm’s lead paint cases and some personal injury cases. Mack wrote that she fell in love with plaintiff work during law school while pursuing class-action lawsuits for Murphy, Falcon & Murphy involving the Flint, Michigan water crisis and Johnson & Johnson talcum powder.

“That lead me to choosing to dedicate my career specifically to working on behalf of everyday individuals who are often the most vulnerable, including children and the elderly, who have been harmed by the actions of large companies or powerful individuals,” Mack wrote.

In 2017, Mack graduated from the Merrick School of Business in Baltimore and magna cum laude from the University of Baltimore School of Law, where she earned its Living the Creed award. In 2013, she earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Mars Hill University, where she played basketball on a four-year NCAA scholarship.