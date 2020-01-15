Quantcast

CertifiKid goes national after $600K ‘Shark Tank’ investment

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2020

A website based in Potomac that offers discounts on activities for children and families has expanded from offering the deals in specific markets to offering them across America. CertifiKid LLC received a $600,000 investment after appearing last year from Kevin O'Leary, a Canadian investor on the "Shark Tank" television show, in which entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to ...

