Man called largest child porn ‘facilitator’ pleads guilty

By: Associated Press MIchael Kunzelman February 6, 2020

A man once described by an FBI agent as the world's largest “facilitator” of child pornography websites pleaded guilty Thursday to operating a web hosting service that allowed users to anonymously access hundreds of thousands of images and videos depicting the rape and torture of infants and older children.

