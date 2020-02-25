Quantcast

Poll: Sanders leads Democratic field in Maryland

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 25, 2020

In Maryland, Bernie Sanders leads the field of Democratic presidential contenders, according to a new poll released Tuesday by Goucher College. The latest look at Maryland comes as Sanders has posted early wins in Nevada and New Hampshire and made a strong showing in Iowa and appears to have momentum among Democrats seeking to oust Republican ...

