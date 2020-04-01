Quantcast

Judge dismisses counts, keeps potential claim against city in GTTF suit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 1, 2020

A federal judge dismissed portions of a man's lawsuit against former Gun Trace Task Force members Tuesday but preserved a claim that the city is liable for allowing the Baltimore Police Department to develop a culture of violating citizens' rights. Robert Johnson, the passenger in a car stopped by GTTF officers Momodu Gondo and Jemell Rayam ...

