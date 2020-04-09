Quantcast

Emerald Financial Partners offering ‘no-contact’ tax prep options

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2020

Emerald Financial Partners, an Arnold-based accounting firm that has served Anne Arundel County residents for 40 years, is now offering a variety of no-contact concierge tax prep services so the community can file safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. It offers the option of taking a photo or scanning documents and delivering them via email. For customerds ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo