BudKups supports free hand sanitizer donations to first responders

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2020

BudKups, a Maryland-based company making vaporizer accessories for use with the Pax vaporizer, is donating a portion of sales to support the production of much-needed hand sanitizer for frontline workers in the state. The support will help ensure that donations of hand sanitizer may continue free of charge. In collaboration with its sister company, Loveton Farms Distillery, ...

