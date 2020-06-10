Quantcast

Amid protests, Barbera calls for ‘equal justice’ in Maryland

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 10, 2020

Maryland’s top judge called on the state’s judiciary and its 40,000 attorneys Tuesday night to ensure that racial minorities and the indigent are not shortchanged in the civil and criminal justice system. “All of us – members of the judicial branch and the legal community – must, as Justice Thurgood Marshall has demanded, ensure that the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo