Maryland’s new ban on salary history questions

By: Randi Lewis July 17, 2020

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, all Maryland employers, regardless of size, will be prohibited from asking a job applicant to provide compensation history. At the end of the 2020 legislative session, the General Assembly amended Maryland’s Equal Pay Act to prohibit questions about salary history as a means of addressing the gender pay gap. Maryland will join ...

