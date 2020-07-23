Anne Arundel restricts indoor dining, size of social gatherings

Anne Arundel County will restrict indoor dining hours at restaurants and limit the size of both inside and outside gatherings after county health officials cited an alarming increase in the transmission rate of the COVID-19 virus.

County Executive Steuart Pittman, a Democrat, made the announcement Thursday, two days after warning that his county might be forced to take additional steps if Republican Gov. Larry Hogan did not. Anne Arundel County becomes the second metropolitan jurisdiction to impose indoor dining restrictions since Hogan allowed indoor seating to resume in June.

“Rates of infection are a direct function of our behavior,” said Pittman. “Two weeks after the last reopenings, our rates surged to a level that could eventually require a devastating shutdown of economic and personal activity.”

Under the new orders, restaurants, bars and other food service establishments are required to end indoor service by 10 p.m. Restaurants in food courts and indoor malls are required to provide carryout service only.

The order also prohibits indoor social gatherings of more than 25 people. Outdoor social gatherings including parties, concerts, or other activities not associated with patronizing a business are limited to no more than 50 people.

Gatherings for spiritual or religious purposes on the premises of a religious facility, as well as gatherings at stores, offices, fraternal social clubs, youth sports or casinos, are exempt from the order.

Violators could face fines of $500 for the first infraction.

“We must keep Anne Arundel open, so we must respond immediately to our data,” said Pittman. “This is a targeted approach driven by our contact tracing review, and our need to protect the working people of this county from further economic stress. Please, help us get our people back to work and our students back in classrooms by wearing your mask and physical distancing.”

Pittman also announced the closure of both the Arundel Olympic Swim Center in Annapolis and the North Arundel Aquatic Center in Glen Burnie following positive COVID-19 tests among patrons or staff. The facilities are closed until further notice.

Anne Arundel County joins Baltimore city as the second jurisdiction to move to limit restaurant service in the last two days.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced Wednesday that all indoor dining at bars and restaurants would be prohibited starting Friday at 5 p.m.

(This story will be updated.)