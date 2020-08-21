Quantcast

Md. Legal Aid’s union files NLRB complaint over firings

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 21, 2020

Maryland Legal Aid’s employees' union is urging the National Labor Relations Board to order four fired supervisory attorneys to be reinstated, saying they were illegally terminated for having raised concerns about MLA’s back-to-the-office order amid the pandemic. MLA’s senior leadership violated the National Labor Relations Act’s protection for workers who speak out against unsafe working conditions ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo