Josh Delclos, Michael Thatcher, Phyllis Grover and Kelly Koermer | The Arc NCR

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region elected Josh Delclos and Michael Thatcher to its governing board of directors and Phyllis Grover and Kelly Koermer to its foundation board of directors.

Delclos, originally from New Orleans, is a graduate of Dulaney High School, where he excelled in English and history. Delclos has a long history of service and volunteerism, notably serving as a greeter at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, where he enjoyed helping make patients’ visits to the hospital warm and welcoming. He is passionate about helping those in the community with differing abilities, and looks forward to advocating for those supported by The Arc NCR.

Thatcher is director of special education for Harford County Public Schools, where he is responsible for directing the district’s special education program to ensure provision of needed services for students with differing abilities. Earlier in his career, he served in a variety of education capacities including a special education teacher, assistant principal, principal and instructional facilitator. Thatcher earned his undergraduate degree in special education from Mansfield University and a post graduate degree in secondary education, as well as a certification in administration and supervision from Towson University.

Grover is director of the Department of Planning and Community Development for the city of Aberdeen, which manages land use and zoning, comprehensive planning, development reviews, grants administration and economic development. Grover manages and oversees the department, with focus on promoting quality growth throughout Aberdeen. She earned her undergraduate degree in business administration/public project management from Columbia Southern University where she graduated cum laude, and will earn her postgraduate degree in business administration/public administration from the same institution in fall 2020.

Koermer is dean of community education, business and applied technology for Harford Community College. In her role, Koermer leads credit and non-credit programming for various academic fields of study. Throughout her distinguished career, she has been involved in grant administration, conducted research, authored publications and lectured at conferences across the country. She earned her associate degree in arts in paralegal studies and baccalaureate degree in paralegal studies, both from Stevenson University (formerly Villa Julie College), and her juris doctor from University of Baltimore School of Law.

