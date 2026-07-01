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Chambers USA has again recognized Brown, Goldstein & Levy, LLP, as being among the nation’s leading law firms – including for Litigation: General Commercial and several individual honors. The 2026 guide marks the eighth consecutive year BGL has been selected.

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