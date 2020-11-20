Quantcast

Justices put off case over access to Russia probe grand jury

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor November 20, 2020

The Supreme Court is putting off upcoming arguments about whether Congress should have access to secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

