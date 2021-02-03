Quantcast

Baltimore agencies to donate computers, equipment to PCs for People

By: Sean Wallace February 3, 2021

Mayor Brandon M. Scott and the Baltimore City Office of Information and Technology (BCIT) joined forces with PCs for People to coordinate an effort to collect and donate more than 900 computers and other equipment to low-income students and families in the city. PCs for People opened in Baltimore last year and opened a storefront location ...

