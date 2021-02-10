Quantcast

Under Armour surges in Q4, beating expectations

By: Associated Press February 10, 2021

Under Armour Inc. on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $184.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier and underscoring a recent surge in the Baltimore-based company's stock price. Under Armour said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per ...

