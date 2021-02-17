Quantcast

Md. bill to aid immigrant workers provokes lively debate, advances

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 17, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Senate voted Wednesday to give preliminary approval to a bill that would provide tax credits to many immigrant workers, including those who are undocumented. The credits over the next three years would be identical to what is given to residents eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit. The bill, part of an ...

