Alicia Wilson | Johns Hopkins University

Alicia Wilson, vice president for economic development for Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health System, was named to the board of directors of Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan Association.

Wilson brings her experience and success as an attorney and leader with deep roots in Baltimore, building neighborhoods and partnerships that benefit all community members, to the Rosedale Federal organization.

She joined Johns Hopkins in July 2019 to lead the Office of Economic Development, helping to drive its institution-wide strategy and initiatives as an anchor in and around Baltimore, and elevating and expanding the commitment to the city through investments in economic and neighborhood development, health care and education. She has also held positions with Plank Industries and Gordon Feinblatt LLC.

As a board member, she will share responsibility overseeing management, providing organizational leadership, and staying true to the corporate core values. The board is also responsible for creating a corporate and risk governance framework and setting the bank’s strategic direction.

