Baltimore County, BGE to install 28 electric vehicle charging stations

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2021

In the latest effort to promote sustainability, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE) today announced a partnership to install 28 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on public sites across Baltimore County. In the fall of 2019, BGE launched the EVsmart Program Public Charging Network, a partnership between BGE and state ...

