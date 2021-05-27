Quantcast

Economic recovery likely to be ‘bumpy,’ Yellen says

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger May 27, 2021

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the economic recovery is going to be “bumpy,” with high inflation readings likely to last through the end of this year.

