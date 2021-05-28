Quantcast

Mt. Hebron becoming breeding ground of economics excellence

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter May 28, 2021

Two decades ago, Mt. Hebron High School didn’t offer economics classes. Now, the Ellicott City high school is a three-time consecutive winner of a national economics competition, cementing itself as one of the top institutions for economics education in the country. Coached by Vann Prime, a social studies teacher at the high school, both divisions of Hebron’s economics teams rose to the top of the 21st National ...

