Hogan announces end to enhanced jobless benefits

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2021

Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday announced that Maryland will cut off enhanced pandemic unemployment benefits and reinstate work search requirements early next month, citing claims from employers that they were facing serious worker shortages. Democratic legislative leaders denounced the move, saying Hogan's action would harm the most vulnerable of the state's workers. “Our health and economic recovery ...

