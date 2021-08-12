Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

The future of campus police (access required)

By: Commentary: August 12, 2021

Since the May 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, much of the attention on police reform has been directed at municipal police departments. But there has also been a noticeable uptick in protests against the practices of campus police. Protests have occurred at, among other schools, Yale University, the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo