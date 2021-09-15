Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md.’s concerns about vaccination data is roadblock to counties’ passport plans (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 15, 2021

Efforts to create a COVID-19 vaccination passport system are being stymied by the state, according to some county officials. Leaders in two Maryland counties say they want to use a vaccination verification system. But the state has rebuffed requests for access to its vaccination records -- so far at least -- which has hobbled plans to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo