Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

US marshals capture fugitive on run from Maryland since 2018 (access required)

By: Associated Press October 11, 2021

A Maryland man who has been on the run since he was indicted on drug charges in 2018 has been captured, the U.S. Marshals Service says.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo